Soot in the pan: how to get rid of it easily

Unfortunately, even the most expensive and high-quality frying pan can become unusable if you don't take care of it properly. In particular, it is important to clean it regularly. One of the most common problems is soot, which forms on the surface of the pan as a result of burning fat.

UAportal will tell you how to clean a frying pan easily and quickly. If you do not remove the carbon regularly, it can cause damage to the pan and deterioration of its quality.

There are several ways to clean the frying pan from the outside at home. Here are some of them:

Use a stiff brush. This method is suitable for pans made of stainless steel or cast iron. Simply pour some baking soda or salt on the pan and scrub it well with a stiff brush.

Boil the pan in the baking soda solution. This method is suitable for pans made of any material. To do this, fill the pan with water, add 2-3 tablespoons of baking soda, and boil for 30-60 minutes.

This method is suitable for pans made of any material. To do this, fill the pan with water, add 2-3 tablespoons of baking soda, and boil for 30-60 minutes. Use special cleaning products. These products contain harsh chemicals and should be used with caution.

You can also use folk methods:

Lemon juice. Rub the pan with lemon juice and leave it for 15-20 minutes. Then wipe off the soot.

Baking soda and vinegar. Pour a thick layer of baking soda into the pan and pour vinegar over it. After a few minutes, the carbon will get wet and can be easily wiped off.

Pour a thick layer of baking soda into the pan and pour vinegar over it. After a few minutes, the carbon will get wet and can be easily wiped off. Potato juice. Cut the potatoes into thin slices and wipe the pan with them. The potato juice will soften the carbon deposits.

In addition, it is important to remember that the pan should be cleaned of carbon deposits as soon as possible. The longer it remains on the surface, the harder it will be to remove.

