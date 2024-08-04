President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the arrival of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine on Sunday, August 4. He thanked the Western partners who provided these fighters.

According to him, the first countries to accept the request for the aircraft were Denmark, the Netherlands, and the United States. Zelenskyy said this in a statement.

"Since the beginning of this war, we have been talking with our partners about the need to close our skies from Russian missiles and aircraft. We have held hundreds of meetings and negotiations to strengthen the capabilities of our aviation, our air defense, and our defense forces. We often heard "It's impossible" in response, but we made possible what was our ambition, our defense need. Now it is a reality in our skies," he emphasized.

Zelenskyy added that Ukrainian pilots are mastering these aircraft and have already started using them.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine would receive dozens of aircraft. It was about 60 fighters. The allies warned that the deliveries would not take place immediately. The main factor in this matter is the training of both pilots and technicians, as well as the preparation of the infrastructure for aircraft maintenance.

As a reminder, on Sunday, August 4, a military base of the occupiers caught fire in the village of Myrne, Kalmius district of Mariupol.

