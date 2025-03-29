Buying a new car may seem like an attractive option, but it's worth remembering that its value drops significantly as soon as you leave the dealership. That's why many drivers prefer used cars.

This is reported by Novosti N. If you choose a used car in good condition, such a purchase can be no less profitable than buying a new vehicle.

Top 3 affordable cars for 2025VolvoXC40

The Volvo XC40 compact SUV is style and comfort without compromise. It offers an elegant interior with space for all passengers. While some of the controls may seem awkward, the Google-based system is a pleasant surprise with its functionality. The car is ideal for long trips.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

This electric car impresses with its retro-futuristic design and long range of 475 km. Among electric SUVs, the Ioniq 5 is considered one of the best on the market. It is practical and comfortable for both the driver and passengers. Although the trunk is not very roomy, the style and technical characteristics compensate for this shortcoming.

BMW Z4

For those who dream of a sports convertible, the BMW Z4 is a great choice. It combines an elegant design with a comfortable interior and has a fairly spacious trunk for a two-seater car. The car copes well with road irregularities. Although the Mercedes SLC may be more comfortable, the Z4 makes a better impression thanks to its modern infotainment system.

By choosing a used car from this list, you can get a quality vehicle at an affordable price without sacrificing comfort and style.

