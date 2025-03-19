The most economical used cars: TOP 5 budget models that won't hit your wallet

Budget cars with low fuel consumption are in high demand in the secondary market. This is not surprising, as they allow you to save money in two directions at once, so buyers are eager to find the best options among used cars.

These models will help you visit gas stations less often, and you can spend the money you save on something pleasant. OBOZ.UA has shared a selection of the five best used cars that are distinguished by their economy.

Top 5 most economical cars on the secondary market:

1. Dacia Sandero;

Dacia Sandero Stepway wiki. Source: wiki

2. Honda Jazz;

Honda Jazz. Source: wiki

3. Toyota Prius;

Toyota Prius. Source: wiki

4. Toyota Yaris;

5. Ford Fusion Energi.

The popular hybrid models Toyota Prius and Ford Fusion Energi, despite their complex design, have always been known for their high reliability.

Dacia Sandero, Honda Jazz and Toyota Yaris are excellent compact cars that hold their own even in the secondary market.

