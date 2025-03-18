Usyk changes the rules of the game: who will be his next opponent?

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has officially ruled that Oleksandr Usyk must defend his title against Joseph Parker. The champion was given 30 days to negotiate, but his first reaction made it clear that the Ukrainian has other priorities. Usyk said that his team is now focused on organizing a fight with Daniel Dubois, which creates an ambiguous situation in the heavyweight division. Now the main question is whether the WBO will agree to change its demands or still force the champion to enter the ring against Parker.

Modern professional boxing is not only a sport but also a complex system of business and political arrangements. Mandatory title defenses are part of the regulations that are supposed to maintain competitiveness in the division. However, top boxers often have the ability to influence the choice of opponents, and Usyk seems eager to exercise this right. A fight with DuBois could be more profitable from both a financial and media perspective. The young British boxer has an aggressive style, which could make the fight more spectacular and more popular among fans.

Joseph Parker, on the other hand, is an experienced fighter who has already met top opponents and has an impressive track record in the heavyweight division. His style is characterized by endurance and a strong chin, which could be a serious test for Usyk. If the WBO insists on a fight with Parker, the Ukrainian will have to choose between the risk of losing his title and following the rules. If the organization's demands are ignored, the belt may become vacant, which will immediately affect the rankings in the division.

This situation also emphasizes the changing role of championship titles in modern boxing. While champions used to focus primarily on defending them, today media exposure and money contracts play a major role. Fans want spectacular fights, and promoters are interested in high profits. Usyk, as a champion in several versions, has some room for maneuver, but will the WBO allow him to break the traditional rules of the game?

In any case, the coming weeks will be crucial. If Usyk and his team reach an agreement to fight Du Bois, it could be further proof that the commercial factor in boxing often prevails over regulatory requirements. If he is forced to fight Parker, it will demonstrate that organizations are still able to control the situation in the division. Fans will have to wait for the final decision, which will not only affect Usyk's career but could also change the balance of power in the heavyweight division.

