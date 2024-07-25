Police detain a suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion

On July 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko had reported to him on the detention of a suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion in Dnipro.

"The detention operation was very difficult. During these days, hundreds of specialists from the National Police of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and other services worked to solve the murder. I am grateful to each and every one of them who added more facts to the picture of the crime every day and brought the establishment of the full truth closer," the head of state wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, an 18-year-old boy was detained. "The necessary investigative actions and examinations are underway. I have instructed the Minister of Internal Affairs to present all the details to the public," the president added.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, added that the detainee is a resident of Dnipro. He is 18 years old. During the preparation for the crime, he rented at least three apartments in Lviv.

"There is enough evidence to state that it was the detainee who shot at the linguist. 139 hours of continuous work by a huge team of operatives, investigators, criminal analysts, experts, other police services, and employees of the Security Service of Ukraine. We checked every corner of the shooter's escape route and searched about 100 hectares of forest. Eventually, the suspect was tracked down. We identified him. With his photo, it was a matter of time: CCTV smartphones caught him everywhere," Klymenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Detention of Farion's killer. Source: t.me/Klymenko_MVS

According to the minister, the suspect has been detained and all the details of the crime are being learned from him.

He added that the investigation is inclined to believe that the shooter is only the performer.

On July 24, the international neo-Nazi group National-Socialism/White Power (NS/WP) announced that it was responsible for the murder of Irina Farion.

On July 19, around 19:30, an unknown person shot 60-year-old Iryna Farion on a street in Lviv. The woman was hospitalized with a head wound. Despite the efforts of doctors, she died.

