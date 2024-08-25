President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the historic moment of using the country's newest weapon, the Palianytsia strategic drone missile. This device, created by Ukrainian engineers, is designed to destroy the offensive potential of the enemy.

Details of this event were published on the official Telegram channel of the President.

The main parameters of the new Ukrainian missile remain secret, including its range, warhead type, and the total number of units produced.

President Volodymyr Zelensky shared information that the new missile can reach twenty Russian military airfields. This weapon, dubbed the "Loaf," was created in record time - just a year and a half. It is launched from the ground and is equipped with a turbojet engine.

Zelensky also noted that the cost of this drone missile is significantly lower compared to other similar models, and work is currently underway to further reduce its cost and increase production.

The purpose of the Ukrainian missile, according to the president, is to protect civilians by neutralizing the enemy's offensive potential on its territory.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that during the two and a half years of war, Russia has used about 10,000 missiles of various types and more than 33,000 guided bombs against Ukraine.

