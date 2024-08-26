The occupiers launched missiles at the territory of Ukraine. Social media reports explosions in Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, Vinnytsia, Dnipro, and Khmelnytskyi.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, and the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on Telegram

"There are 6 Tu-22M3 aircraft in the air!" After that, the Air Force reported 2 missiles flying to Chernihiv region and missiles in Poltava region flying in a southwesterly direction. The Air Force also reported a cruise missile heading northwest from Kherson region and a missile heading toward Zaporizhzhia.

"A cruise missile in the Chernihiv region heading southwest! A cruise missile in Myrhorod, a cruise missile in Kropyvnytskyi! A threat to Kyiv region!" Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that explosions were heard in Kharkiv and urged residents to take shelter.

The head of Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov said that "due to the security situation, the traffic on the Dnipro hydroelectric power station dam will be blocked for some time". Later, the Air Force reported air targets in Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Kryvyi Rih, and missiles headed for Dnipro and Khmelnytskyi.

An apartment building was damaged in an enemy attack in Lutsk. Details about the victims are being clarified. There are power outages in many cities.

At least one person has already been reported dead as a result of the massive attack: a 69-year-old man died in the Dnipropetrovs'k region. The explosions occurred in Dniprovskyi and Kryvyi Rih districts. Several fires occurred," the JFO reported.

"Kyiv and Zhytomyr have problems with electricity supply.

Consequences of an enemy attack:

A residential building was damaged in Lutsk. Preliminary, so far 1 person died as a result of the attack.

Rivne - an attack on an energy facility;

Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih - there is one dead, a 69-year-old man. There were several fires. In particular, a fire in a country house;

In the Poltava region, the enemy shelled an industrial facility - there are 5 wounded;

In Zaporizhzhya district, there is also a dead person.

In Kyiv, there is no water supply in Shevchenkivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts due to power outages, Kyivvodokanal reported. The power was also cut off in the studio of the United Telethon. There is also no power supply in the city;

Due to the hit in Lviv region, there may be interruptions in water supply until the substations are switched to backup power. The city also has power outages;

In Zhytomyr region, there is a partial power outage, and water supply has been suspended in Zhytomyr;

Khmelnytsky Vodokanal is switching to backup power using generators. Power outages are reported in the city.

In total, a woman was killed in a Russian combined attack in Zhytomyr region, 4 people were wounded in Odesa region, including a child; as of 11 am, the occupiers killed 4 civilians: one person in Lutsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovs'k.

Consequences of the attack on Lutsk. Source: SES

