Night drone attack on Crimea: Kerch ferry crossing and boat in Chornomorske hit (video)

On the night of August 16, 2024, drone attacks were reported in different parts of the occupied Crimea both in the air and at sea.

Local social media users wrote that they heard explosions in Kerch, Sevastopol, Chornomorske, and near Mount Mithridat at night.

The so-called governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, reported on social media that the attack of Ukrainian drones on the city had been repelled. According to him, three drones were shot down over the sea.

Social media reported that Russian air defense repelled an attack on the Crimean bridge and the ferry crossing in Kerch.

The Russian monitoring channel Prigraniche claims that eight missiles were shot down over the Crimean bridge. Another channel, Radar Krym, reported a missile attack on Kerch around 4 a.m.

Fires in Crimea. Source: Screenshot

Officially, the occupiers reported an air raid alert in Kerch and the closure of the Crimean bridge.

The Ukrainian channel Crimean Wind published a video of air defense firing missiles in the Kerch area and reported that smoke was "billowing" near the ferry crossing. The channel also reported that "night fires were observed on the outskirts of Kerch, where air defense installations were recently spotted".

Fire in Kerch. Source: t.me/Crimeanwind

Russia's Defense Ministry claims that five Ukrainian drones and two unmanned boats were destroyed over the sea and in the sea off the coast of Crimea overnight.

According to unconfirmed reports, the marine drones may have attacked the area of the village of Chornomorske on the northwestern coast of Crimea, where explosions were reported.

In particular, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army "South" Serhiy Bratchuk said that during the night attack on Crimea, a ferry crossing in the port of Kerch and a boat in Chornomorske were hit.

On social media, Russians complain that huge traffic jams have formed on the Crimean Bridge: "There are more than two thousand cars stuck on the Crimean bridge".

As a reminder, on the night of August 14, 2024, Putin's army lost a Su-34 fighter-bomber. It was shot down by Ukrainian fighters in the sky over the Kursk region of Russia.

