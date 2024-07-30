TOP-5 famous car brands that are almost impossible to sell in Ukraine

Many drivers in Ukraine, when choosing a car, expect to be able to sell it at a profit in the future to upgrade to a more solid model or a car that better suits their needs. However, not everyone thinks about the reality of such a sale.

This can come as an unpleasant surprise, as some popular car brands are illiquid in the secondary market. According to the Your Car magazine, five cars are particularly difficult to sell second-hand.

BMW X6 attracts with its stylish design, luxury, modern technology and good performance. Despite this, it may not find a buyer due to frequent engine problems in the N63 version and high maintenance costs. Volkswagen Tiguan is known for engine and transmission problems, which can lead to significant repair costs, scaring off potential buyers. Lexus RX450h has a hybrid battery with a limited lifespan, and replacing it can be an unexpectedly high cost. Cadillac Escalade offers luxury, but its appetite for fuel can be a big financial burden for owners. Volvo S80 attracts with its comfort and elegance but can be disappointing due to difficulties in finding spare parts in Ukraine and high maintenance costs.

