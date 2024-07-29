Russia attacked by drones: substations caught fire in two regions (video)

On the night of July 29, explosions were reported in several regions of Russia. The fire engulfed power substations in settlements of the Orel and Belgorod regions. In the morning, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 39 drones were allegedly destroyed in the airspace over five regions of the country.

This was reported by Russian media. According to reports, a drone attack took place in Tomarovka, Belgorod region, late at night, resulting in a fire at a power substation. As a result of the incident, residents of the village faced power outages.

Videos showing the events in Glazunovka, located on the southern edge of the Oryol region of Russia, were posted on social media. Local residents recorded a drone flying over their village and the subsequent explosion.

Andrey Klichkov, the governor of the region, confirmed the attack, reporting that a power substation was damaged.

"At night, two enemy UAVs were shot down on the territory of Glazunivka district. There were no casualties, but the local power plant was damaged. Operational services are eliminating the consequences of the air attack, law enforcement agencies are working at the scene," he said.

In the morning, the Russian Defense Ministry said that during the night, air defense systems detected and destroyed 39 Ukrainian drones over the territory of Kursk, Belgorod, Voronezh, Bryansk and Leningrad regions.

Traditionally, the Russian Ministry of Defense does not provide information about the consequences of this attack.

As a reminder, on the night of July 28, the Kursk region of Russia was attacked by unidentified UAVs. An oil depot was on fire there.

