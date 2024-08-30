Starting from January 2025, the transit of Russian oil through the "Druzhba" pipeline will stop in Ukraine.

Daily video

This was announced by Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in an interview with News.Live.

"In addition to gas, the "Druzhba" oil pipeline will also cease operations on January 1, 2025," he said.

"Some European countries, such as Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary, have been receiving Russian oil through this pipeline. However, according to the EU resolution, these countries must diversify their oil supplies and stop transiting through Ukraine. This also applies to gas, Podoliak said.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!