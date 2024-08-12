Ukrainian families with children will receive UAH 2400 per person: how to get the money

Citizens of Ukraine who have the status of internally displaced persons and have dependent children can receive financial support in the amount of more than UAH 2000. This assistance is intended for the most vulnerable segments of the population with the assistance of the German Federal Foreign Office.

Information on the availability of this assistance was published by the Children's Wellbeing Foundation, which is responsible for distributing the funds. The foundation works in cooperation with the German organization Diakonie Katastrophenhilfe (DKN) and is funded by the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Foundation also announced the start of the selection of participants for the financial assistance program.

Assistance is promised for families that are recognized as the most vulnerable: they will receive payments of UAH 2,400 per person for 4 months. The money is intended to buy food and hygiene products. Families that are eligible to participate in the selection process are those who:

are raising children under 18 years of age ;

; received IDP status after February 2022;

after February 2022; currently live in Kyiv or Kyiv region.

Families who received METRO vouchers from the Children's Wellbeing Foundation from 2022 to 2024, as well as those who already receive financial support from other charitable organizations, are not eligible for the program. The program is available for families who have moved from the following regions:

Autonomous Republic of Crimea;

Dnipropetrovs'k oblast;

Donetsk;

Zaporizhzhia;

Luhansk;

Mykolaiv;

Sumy;

Kharkiv;

Kherson;

Chernihiv region.

Families that meet these criteria and need help can apply for the program. To do so, they must fill out an online application form by August 18. The application also requires the submission of the following documents

passport or other identity document

identification code;

a document confirming the status of an internally displaced person;

documents confirming family composition (birth certificates of children, etc.).

