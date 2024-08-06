On Tuesday, August 6, an oil refinery caught fire in the Komi Republic of Russia. This is a Transneft refinery located in Usinsk.

Daily video

According to Russian public media, the fire at the Usinsk refinery started after an explosion. It is not yet known what caused it.

You may also be interested in: Residents are urged to flee: the town of Sudzha, Kursk region, was left without water and electricity after a drone attack (photos, video)

Video from the scene of the incident shows flames and a tall column of black smoke rising above the territory of the enterprise. "A line caught fire somewhere. There was a severe fire, a leak, an explosion," one of the company's employees commented on the incident.

Fire at a refinery in Komi. Source: Screenshot from the video

Fire at a refinery in Komi. Source: t.me/respublikakomi

Fire at a refinery in Komi. Source: Screenshot from the video

"All employees have been evacuated, firefighters are arriving at the scene. The causes of the incident are still unknown," Russian media reported.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!