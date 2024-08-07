For the first time in history: video of an FPV drone strike on a Russian Mi-28 helicopter over the Kursk region of Russia has emerged

For the first time in history, the Ukrainian military has successfully attacked a Russian Mi-28 helicopter using an FPV drone. This unprecedented incident took place over the Kursk region of Russia.

As reported in social media, the soldiers of the M2 unit of the SBU Special Operations Center made an accurate strike on the enemy helicopter. This success was made possible thanks to the hard work of engineers, operators, and the support of donors who funded the creation and modernization of FPV drones.

It is noted that an FPV drone, i.e. a drone controlled by an operator in real time, was used to destroy the helicopter. The attack took place over the Kursk region, on the territory of Russia.

Drone strike on a Russian army Mi-8 helicopter. Source: Screenshot from the video

This is the first known case of a helicopter being successfully shot down in the air by an FPV drone.

The SBU has confirmed a successful operation to shoot down a Russian helicopter. Sources of OBOZ.UA told that on August 6, fighters from the SBU's Special Operations Center A shot down a Russian Mi-28 helicopter using an FPV drone. It hit the rear rotor. "We still have many unexpected surprises for the Russians," the SBU source added.

As a reminder, on August 6, 2024, the Russian side announced that the Ukrainian Defense Forces had broken through the border in the Kursk region and entered the territory of the Russian Federation from the Sumy region.

