During a missile attack in occupied Crimea, the Saky military airfield in Novofedorivka was hit. The strike took place on July 26, and its results became known thanks to OSINT analysts and satellite imagery.

Daily video

Earlier, the Spy Dossier Telegram channel noted that on the night of July 25-26, the Saky airfield, where the 43rd Separate Naval Assault Aviation Regiment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet (military unit 59882, Novofedorivka) was deployed, was hit.

You may also be interested in: GUR forces destroy three helicopters in Russia (photos, video)

It was noted that the strike was carried out by ATACMS ballistic missiles, two of which were shot down, and another fell into a field north of the airfield.

"The strike destroyed two fighters and the Nebo radar. The number of personnel was 200, 4 - 300," the public service said.

According to the CyberBoroshno Telegram channel, as a result of the attack by the Defense Forces on 26.07 on the Saky airfield, a Su-30SM fighter was destroyed and another Su-30SM was probably hit by debris.

The coordinates are 45.090370, 33.593660.

Two fighter jets destroyed in Saky. Source: t.me/kiber_boroshno

Two fighter jets destroyed in Saky. Source: t.me/kiber_boroshno

The community also claims that on July 26, the occupiers' command post was destroyed, RLM-M and RLM-D radars were critically damaged, and the Nebo radar complex was eliminated.

"The approximate cost of the Nebo-M complex is $100,000,000 plus the destroyed Su-30SM is about $40,000,000. Various media outlets reported that 8 ATACMS missiles were used in this attack. So, an exchange of $8,000,000 from our side for $140,000,000 from the enemy," the analysts added.

The result of the strike on Saky. Source: t.me/kiber_boroshno

The result of the attack on Saky. Source: t.me/kiber_boroshno

The result of the attack on Saky. Source: t.me/kiber_boroshno

Two fighter jets destroyed in Saky. Source: t.me/kiber_boroshno

Two fighter jets destroyed in Saky. Source: t.me/kiber_boroshno

As a reminder, on the night of July 27, the Dyagilevo airfield in the Ryazan region was damaged in Russia.

Also on that day, the DIU's drones "got" a Russian strategic bomber TU-22M3 on the territory of the Olenya airfield in the Murmansk region, which is 1800 kilometers from the nearest Ukrainian border.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!