The American automaker Ford has presented an updated version of its popular Mustang Mach-E GT electric crossover, adding even more power and sophistication to the model. Particular attention is drawn to the new Bronze Appearance package, which promises to make the Mach-E GT the fastest in its lineup.

Although the exact time to 100 km/h is still being kept under wraps, Ford confirms that the new version will easily beat the previous GT Performance Edition, which accelerates to 97 km/h in just 3.5 seconds. This means that fast driving enthusiasts can expect even more impressive performance from the new Mach-E GT.

In addition to incredible dynamics, the updated crossover has received a number of stylish additions. The Bronze Appearance package includes a unique bronze grille, exclusive badging, and 20-inch alloy wheels, the design of which resembles the iconic BMW M4 GTS wheels. The body color palette has also been expanded to include a new vibrant Eruption Green hue.

Mustang Mach-E. Source: ford.ua/mustang-mach-e

The standard Mustang Mach-E GT was not left without attention. It received MagneRide adaptive dampers, more powerful Brembo brakes, and a more comfortable driver's seat with 10-way power adjustment. These innovations will make every ride in the Mach-E GT even more comfortable and exciting.

Mustang Mach-E GT price

You can buy a Mustang Mach-E GT in Ukraine for more than 50 thousand dollars. The cost of the GT AWD version with an extended range and the Bronze Appearance package will start at $60,990.

