Soldiers of the 35th Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine and a company of operational purpose captured a Russian soldier who turned out to be a fan of Ukrainian rapper Yarmak. When the artist heard the occupier singing "Heart of a Boy," he decided to communicate with his fan.

Daily video

In the video, which appeared on the Yarmak Music YouTube channel, you can see the occupier sitting in front of Yarmak and telling him about how he got to war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian rapper Oleksandr Yarmak interviewed a prisoner of war who turned out to be his fan. Volodymyr, a 23-year-old Russian captured on the third day of the war in Ukraine, admitted that he listens to Yarmak's songs and even knows the lyrics to some of his hits by heart.

"I didn't want to fight, but I got drunk and signed a contract," the Russian soldier admitted. The occupier claims that he did not want to fight. He thought he would stay in the unit. However, he assured that in Yekaterinburg (Ural Federal District of the Russian Federation) he was put on a bus and taken to Rostov-on-Don, from where he was sent to the front.

Volodymyr said that he stayed in Ukraine for only three days. He claims that he and several other men from the group were "thrown for meat" to go on reconnaissance in the Pokrovsk sector. Here, the occupiers came under mortar fire and Volodymyr received numerous injuries.

He urged his compatriots not to repeat his mistakes and refuse to participate in the war.

During the conversation, Yarmak asked the prisoner why he did not try to learn more about the war in Ukraine before going to the front. Volodymyr replied that he searched for information on the Internet, but found nothing but propaganda. He added that he started using the Internet only in 2018, so he knew nothing about the Russian invasion of Crimea.

The prisoner claims that the Russian occupation army sends its soldiers back to the front to conduct assaults after they return from captivity. Also, those who return from captivity may face execution or prison.

During a conversation with rapper Yarmak, Volodymyr admitted that he was promised 500 thousand rubles for the contract, but he did not receive any payments.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!