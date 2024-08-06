After a nighttime missile and UAV attack in the Kursk region of Russia, the border was breached from the territory of the Sumy region of Ukraine. The regional authorities claimed an "attempt" to break through the border, but Russian Z-publics wrote that "the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered the settlements of the region on tanks."

The governor of the Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, wrote on his Telegram channel that information was coming from the Suzhansky and Korenovsky districts about "attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break through into the territory of the Kursk region."

"Soldiers of the Border Guard Service of the Russian Federal Security Service and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation did not allow the border to be broken through," he added.

The so-called "war correspondents" of the occupiers write that tanks have entered the Kursk region:

"Kursk region. Fighting is going on in several sections of the state border. The enemy in one of the narrow sections of the frontline has crossed the border by a small group of several hundred meters, stopped, and is being destroyed. The situation is under control".

It is also noted that artillery is working on the border of Kursk region. "The Ukrainian armed forces are trying to attack in several directions: Mykolaiv-Daryino – Daryino, Sudzha checkpoint – Gogolovka... They are trying to break through at Sudzha: The 22nd separate mechanized brigade, the Territorial Defense, the RDC, and anti-UAV units. They are coming from all the cracks, we are repelling them, but this is only the beginning," the occupiers write.

The pro-Kremlin Telegram channel reported that units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces made a breakthrough in several sections of the state border in the Kursk region "with equipment, drones and preliminary artillery training."

It is noted that Russian troops have begun an urgent redeployment of troops to deter the onslaught.

"To repel the attack in the Kursk region, reserves had to be brought in. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense is in no hurry to make predictions, because the enemy has accumulated a significant amount of equipment in Sumy region and has moved several combat brigades there. The authorities are in no hurry to evacuate, although our sources off the record recommend that residents of Sudzha and Glushkovo leave for at least some time to visit friends or relatives. Don't panic, but understand the situation," Kremlin Snuffbox writes.

