A powerful earthquake is predicted by geophysicists in Ukraine: when and where to expect it

The Poltava region, which has experienced a series of earthquakes in recent years, may become the epicenter of even more powerful earthquakes. Geophysicist Volodymyr Shlyakhovyi warns about this.

According to him, seismic activity in the region has increased, and the causes of this phenomenon have not yet been fully clarified. According to Suspilne, the scientist noted that the Pereshchepyne – Karlivka – Zachepylivka fault, which runs through the region, is a potential source of earthquakes.

Volodymyr Shliakhovyi noted that several factors could be responsible for the increased seismic activity in the region: natural geological processes, as well as anthropogenic impact, in particular, oil and gas production.

He points out that most earthquakes in Poltava region occur along the Pereshchepyne-Karlivka-Zachepylivka fault line.

A powerful earthquake could hit the whole of Ukraine

In the coming years, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7-7.5 points in the Vrancha seismic zone may shake Ukraine. Such an earthquake would pose a serious threat to the entire country, as it could lead to significant destruction.

