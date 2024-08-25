Russian Federation strikes at hotel in Kramatorsk: two journalists injured, another one under rubble (photos)

On the night of Sunday, August 25, Russia attacked a hotel in Kramatorsk. As a result of this attack, at least two people were injured, and another person remains under the rubble.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk regional military administration.

According to him, three journalists, who are citizens of Ukraine, the United States and the United Kingdom, were injured. Filashkin also said that in addition to the hotel, a multi-storey building was damaged.

"Authorities, police and rescuers are working at the scene. The rubble is being cleared and rescue operations are underway," he said.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that a person was rescued from the rubble of a hotel in Kramatorsk.

According to preliminary information, another person may be under the rubble.

