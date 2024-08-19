Ukraine plans to demolish Khrushchev buildings: where residents will be relocated

Ukraine is preparing for a large-scale renovation of its housing stock, including Khrushchev. This process raises many questions and concerns among citizens. Although the government promises equivalent housing in terms of area, it remains unclear how the individual needs of residents will be taken into account. For example, what will happen to those who have made expensive repairs or have a large family that needs additional space? This is what Minfin writes about.

Moving to another neighborhood can significantly affect the quality of life of people, especially pensioners. It is not yet known how the inconveniences associated with changing the place of residence will be compensated. The fixed price of UAH 36,422 per square meter seems to be too low against the backdrop of steadily rising real estate prices. There are no guarantees that this amount will be enough to purchase a proper home.

There is a risk that the new houses will be of lower quality than the old ones, and residents will not be able to defend their rights. Uncertainty about the duration of temporary accommodation creates additional stress for people, especially the elderly.

Will the individual needs of residents be taken into account, such as the need for special conditions for people with disabilities or large families? There is a risk that, under the guise of renovation, the authorities will create a kind of dormitory for low-income groups, resettling them on the outskirts of cities. Renovation can be a cover for seizing attractive land for the development of elite housing.

