Ukraine faces a winter catastrophe: European Commissioner sounds the alarm over energy shortages

Ukraine may face a serious energy crisis this winter due to a significant electricity shortage caused by Russian shelling. European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson warns that the next winter will be much harder for Ukrainians than the previous one.

In her article for the Financial Times, she noted that the country has lost half of its energy capacity, which could lead to a humanitarian catastrophe, the BBC reports.

The massive missile strikes on the energy infrastructure caused irreparable damage, destroying power plants, heating stations, backup generators, and storage facilities. Ukraine has lost about nine gigawatts of capacity, which corresponds to peak electricity consumption in a country of more than 10 million people.

According to Simson, this winter will be a test for the Ukrainian people, the likes of which has not been seen since World War II.

As a result of the power shortage, rolling blackouts have already been introduced in Ukraine, and some households have access to electricity for only a few hours a day. This disrupts normal life and makes it difficult to access basic services such as water, sewage, and heating.

The situation can become particularly critical during the winter months, when some regions of the country may become uninhabitable, with the elderly, children, and vulnerable populations being the most affected.

Kadri Simson called on the international community to step up assistance to Ukraine to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe. The European Union has already raised €500 million to support the country's energy sector and provided in-kind assistance, including generators and transformers. However, according to the European Commissioner, this is not enough, and assistance needs to be significantly increased.

Simson suggests several measures to stabilize the energy situation in Ukraine. She calls for repairing damaged energy facilities, installing decentralized generators across the country, and accelerating the deployment of solar systems on the roofs of hospitals, schools, and other buildings. Another important step is to increase electricity imports from other European countries and strengthen the protection of energy infrastructure.

In addition, the European Commissioner called on governments and companies to support the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine by providing spare parts, used equipment, and financial assistance. According to her, an unprecedented effort of solidarity and generosity is needed to help Ukraine get through the most difficult winter in its recent history.

