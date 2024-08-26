Ukrainian Armed Forces shoot down a Russian missile on the border of Zakarpattia and Lviv regions (video)

On the morning of Monday, August 26, explosions occurred in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kropyvnytskyi, Odesa, Dnipro, and a number of other cities due to a missile attack by the army of the aggressor country, Russia. A high-rise building was damaged in Lutsk.

Daily video

In particular, the Transcarpathian 650th separate anti-aircraft machine gun battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a cruise missile on the border of Transcarpathian and Lviv regions. It was heading for Zakarpattia.

The corresponding video was published by Viktor Mykyta, the head of the Transcarpathian Regional Military Administration.

Later, the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, said that according to updated information, the Russian cruise missile in Zakarpattia/Lviv region was shot down by an air defense missile system, not by a machine gunner of a local anti-aircraft machine gun battalion.

Earlier, we reported that at least one person was killed in the massive attack: a 69-year-old man was killed in the Dnipro region.

