A pillar of fire rose to the sky: an explosion at a petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan (photos, video)

An explosion occurred at the SNKhZ petrochemical plant in Sterlitamak, Bashkortostan, Russia. The explosion occurred on a product pipeline of the Roskhim petrochemical plant.

According to the city administration, an explosion occurred at the SNKhZ product pipeline in the area of Ufimsky Trakt, 4 at 11:26 (09:26 Kyiv time) on August 19. Three employees of the plant are known to have been injured.

Sterlitamak petrochemical plant. Source: neftegaz.ru

Eyewitnesses reported on social media that after the powerful explosion, puffs of smoke and flames appeared in the sky.

Officially, the city authorities claimed that the explosion occurred during the blowing of a pipeline.

Explosion at a petrochemical plant in Bashkortostan. Source: Screenshot from the video

SNKh– Sterlitamak Petrochemical Plant, specializing in the production of small-scale chemicals and is part of the Roskhim Group.

It produces butadiene-styrene rubbers under the Agipol brand, phenolic antioxidants Agidol, high-octane fuel additive MTBE, Avgas-100LL, and B-91/115 aviation gasoline.

The company also produces isoprene rubbers, catalysts, hardeners for epoxy resins, and other petrochemical products.

