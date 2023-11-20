UAportal has prepared effective life hacks for cleaning the bathtub with home remedies. You can easily cope with different types of stains and get rid of rust.

Lemon and salt

One of the most effective home remedies for cleaning bathtubs from old dirt and rust is lemon and salt. Cut the lemon in half and sprinkle salt on the affected areas of the bathtub. Then wipe the surface with the lemon halves, squeezing out the lemon juice. After that, rinse the bathtub thoroughly with warm water.

Baking soda and vinegar

Another useful tip is to use baking soda and vinegar. Mix baking soda and vinegar to a thick consistency. Apply the paste to the contaminated areas and leave it on for about 15 minutes. Then clean the surface with a sponge or brush and rinse with water.

Hydrogen peroxide

For particularly stubborn stains or rust, hydrogen peroxide can be an effective solution. Apply the solution to the stains and leave it on for a few minutes. Scrub the dirty area with a sponge or brush. After the procedure, rinse the bathtub thoroughly.

