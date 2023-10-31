Modern cars are becoming more and more technologically advanced and intelligent. This is not only about standard equipment or various options offered, but also about the keys themselves.

Electronic car keys no longer need to be inserted into the lock to open or lock the doors. Everything is now done remotely via a connection. In addition, you no longer need to use the key to start the car - just keep it in your pocket or bag to quickly activate the ignition.

This new technology provides undeniable convenience, but it also comes with certain risks that should not be underestimated. One of the main disadvantages is the growing likelihood of car theft with the help of signal repeaters, SantePlusMag writes.

How does it work?

It is important to understand that a keyless entry key contains a chip that "communicates" with the car by sending a signal to the security system. This system, by reading the signal, allows you to open the doors and start the engine. Usually, this signal is only transmitted if you are very close to the car.

Thieves use signal repeaters that allow them to open cars even from hundreds of meters away to steal them unnoticed without the owners' knowledge. To secure your car, you can use household appliances that become your best allies for staying safe.

"By storing the keys in the refrigerator or even in the freezer, the waves are blocked, and thieves will no longer be able to intercept the signal. The same principle applies to the microwave. Such measures can significantly reduce the risk of theft," the publication writes.

Please note that keys should be stored so that they are not damaged by low temperatures.

Earlier, we reported why car keys should be wrapped in foil or put in the refrigerator.

