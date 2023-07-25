Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian Ka-52 Alligator in Donbas
On 25 July, Ukrainian soldiers from the 38th Separate Marine Brigade landed a Russian Ka-52 Alligator. It happened in Donbas.
This was reported by volunteer Roman Sinitsyn on Twitter. He noted that none of the crew survived.
"Good morning from the 38th Marine Brigade. Another Ka-52 analogue has just landed in Donbas," said Roman Sinitsyn.
In turn, the press service of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade confirmed this information on Facebook.
"Marines' mornings do not start with coffee. Today at 7:43 a.m., our brigade's MANPADS team destroyed an enemy Ka-52. Glory to the Ukrainian Marines!" the post read.
The cost of one Ka-52 is about $16 million.
