Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian Ka-52 Alligator in Donbas

On 25 July, Ukrainian soldiers from the 38th Separate Marine Brigade landed a Russian Ka-52 Alligator. It happened in Donbas.

This was reported by volunteer Roman Sinitsyn on Twitter. He noted that none of the crew survived.

"Good morning from the 38th Marine Brigade. Another Ka-52 analogue has just landed in Donbas," said Roman Sinitsyn.

In turn, the press service of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade confirmed this information on Facebook.

"Marines' mornings do not start with coffee. Today at 7:43 a.m., our brigade's MANPADS team destroyed an enemy Ka-52. Glory to the Ukrainian Marines!" the post read.

The cost of one Ka-52 is about $16 million.

As a reminder, near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, soldiers of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine tracked down enemy weapons from a drone and destroyed them. In particular, the 45th Brigade blew up a Russian D-20 howitzer.

