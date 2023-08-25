Treasure 1.4 thousand years old found in Israel

The Israeli administration has announced the discovery of a treasure containing 44 gold coins on the territory of Banias, a historical complex located in the Nahal Hermon reserve.

This was reported by the Department of Antiquities.

The treasure was buried in a wall made of stone. According to archaeologists, these coins may be related to the period of the Umayyad dynasty, when Eretz Yisrael was captured.

Probably, someone left these coins here, trying to save them from the war, with the hope of returning for them in the future. Most of the coins are Byzantine solids minted during the reigns of Emperors Flavius Phocas (602-610 AD) and Heraclius I (610-641 AD).

Archaeologist Yoav Lehrer believes that this discovery may reveal new aspects of economic activity in Banias during the last four decades of the Byzantine period.

