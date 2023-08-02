Representatives of the Ukrainian resistance in the temporarily occupied Mariupol tried to eliminate Russian army officers who had gathered to celebrate the Day of the Russian Navy.

According to Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, on his Telegram channel, guerrillas from the local resistance's "Ї" group killed two Russians and hospitalized 15 others.

"During the celebration of the Navy Day, officers were massively poisoned at a military facility. Seventeen Russian servicemen were admitted to the hospital in serious condition, two of them died yesterday. The fate of the other 15 has not been fully resolved," noted Andriushchenko.

According to him, the occupants suspect that the officers were poisoned with cyanide and pesticides.

"Our people say with a smile that there is always enough poison for rats," Andriushchenko added.

As a reminder, in June, Russians killed teenage partisans in Berdiansk who had eliminated two occupiers.

