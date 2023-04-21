Nutritionist names top foods that will save you from insomnia

Poor sleep can be caused by the urge to urinate, circadian rhythm disturbances, night light, and drinking tea and coffee before bed. However, sometimes insomnia is accompanied by a number of serious illnesses or is a symptom of neurological and mental illnesses.

This was reported by nutritionist Vera Kurin on her Instagram blog. However, the expert recommends not ignoring the problem, but consulting a doctor for advice.

In addition, you can adjust your diet. Therefore, she named foods that can help you have better sleep.

1. Food that contains tryptophan, an amino acid necessary for the production of vitamin B3, which helps the brain produce serotonin. In particular, these are nuts, sesame seeds, milk, beans, and cheese.

2. Foods rich in magnesium. Magnesium is involved in the synthesis of melatonin, a sleep hormone that helps you fall asleep quickly. It is found in almonds, bran, seeds, and buckwheat.

3. Foods with lactucarium, a substance that has a calming effect, help you relax and sleep better. We are talking about lettuce.

4. Foods that contain glycine, an amino acid that suppresses anxiety and helps to regulate sleep. This substance is found in quail eggs, ginger, basil, jelly, and fennel.

5. Foods that are sources of vitamin B6, which the body needs to synthesize melatonin. These are pistachios, garlic, soybeans, and salmon.

Attention: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your doctor or another qualified professional for any health questions you may have.

Recall that nutritionist Bohdana Voloshynovych named the spices that should be in the diet. They reduce the risk of cancer and normalize blood sugar levels.

