Pensions in Ukraine. Many people know that there are 4 types of pensions in Ukraine. But what are these types, and what is the difference between them? Let's find out.

The Pension Fund of Ukraine writes about this. Please note that pension legislation is subject to change, so it is important to follow the latest announcements and updates.

1. Old-age pension:

This type of pension is granted upon reaching the retirement age and having the required insurance record.

2. Disability pension:

It is paid in case of disability.

3. Survivor's pension:

Provided to disabled persons who were dependent on the deceased breadwinner. Children are always eligible for this pension.

4. Long service pension:

It is provided for certain categories of people whose work may lead to a loss of professional ability to work.

It is important to remember that a person who is eligible for several types of pensions can receive only one of them of his/her choice.

What type of pension should I choose?

It depends on your needs and circumstances. It is recommended to consult with a specialist from the Pension Fund of Ukraine to get more information and make the right choice.

