What happened to a German man who received 217 injections against COVID-19: research by scientists

In Germany, a man has received 217 vaccinations against COVID-19 and has not experienced any negative consequences, and also did not get sick with the virus. This 62-year-old resident of Magdeburg explained that he received this amount of vaccination for "personal reasons."

Scientists from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg learned about this "record holder" from a newspaper article and decided to contact him to investigate his body's reaction to multiple vaccinations. The Guardian writes about it.

"We contacted him and offered to take various tests in Erlangen. The man was interested in the examination," said Dr. Kilian Schober.

The team of scientists reported that they had confirmed 134 cases of vaccination, which included eight different drugs. They analyzed the man's previous blood results and also checked his blood after subsequent vaccinations.

"The fact that, despite the extraordinary hyper vaccination, no noticeable side effects were indicating that the drugs have a good degree of tolerance," Schober said.

The researchers found that his immune system was working smoothly.

According to the team, some of the immune cells and antibodies that fight the virus that causes COVID-19 (Sars-CoV-2) were significantly higher than within people who received only three vaccines.

"Overall, we found no evidence of a weakening of the immune response, quite the opposite," said Katarina Kocher, one of the study's lead authors.

