On the night of Saturday, April 6, the occupiers attacked Kharkiv with Shaheds. According to reports, six people were killed and ten others were injured.

It is known that the Russians struck the Shevchenkiv district. The mayor of the city Igor Terekhov wrote about this in his Telegram.

"The influx" of Shaheds hit residential buildings – at least 9 high-rise buildings, three dormitories, several administrative buildings, a shop, gas station, service station, and 10 cars were damaged," he said.

According to the National Police of the Kharkiv region, enemy UAVs hit a mass building in Kharkiv and damaged private homes in Mala Danylivka.

The shelling took place around 00:20. All specialist services arrived promptly at the scene: police, rescuers, and medics.

The head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov said that the youngest victim was 23 years old, the boy received an explosive injury and shrapnel injuries. Also in average condition are 25-year-old and 71-year-old women, six men from 35 to 85 years old. Other victims have minor injuries.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!