The Verkhovna Rada approved the draft law on mobilization in general: details

Rada approved the draft law on mobilization in general. The decision was supported by 283 people's deputies.

People's deputy Oleksiy Zhelezniak reported this. According to him, the draft law on mobilization 10449 was adopted as a whole. "For" — 283. 31 amendments were taken into account. Including demobilization, the deputy reported.

Zhelezniak reported: "The bill on mobilization was adopted as a whole. For – 283. In the Committee's editorial office... 31 amendments received votes for confirmation. Without intrigue, except for the amendment on demobilization (there are 227). It is unknown whether someone will introduce a resolution to be blocked by the speaker.".

What is provided by the law on mobilization 10449

The law aims to register all conscripts and update their data.

Citizens must apply themselves to military commissariats within 60 days. Men must have military registration documents with them.

The deferment for graduate students and those who are getting a second education is canceled.

"Basic military training" for citizens is introduced.

Those who evade mobilization may be deprived of their driving licenses.

Some categories of citizens may receive a deferment from mobilization.

The norm of demobilization after 36 months of service was excluded from the law.

Details about the mobilization law:

The law stipulates that conscripts must update their data within 60 days at the military commissariat, TsNAP, or in the electronic cabinet. Men must carry their military registration documents and present them at the request of the police or TCC.

Deferral from service for post-graduate students studying on a contract and for those citizens obtaining a subsequent education, which is not higher than the previous one, is canceled.

Instead of military service, the law introduces "basic military training" for citizens. It can be completed while studying at a university or in training centers of the Armed Forces. Such training will begin on September 1, 2025.

Those who evade mobilization will be in trouble with the law. In particular, the draft law proposes to allow the TCC to deprive evaders of their driver's licenses through the court. They also face a significant increase in fines.

Ukrainians abroad must update their personal data at the TCC (Military Commissariat) within 60 days. This can be done online or over the phone.

Persons who have not completed military service or basic military training will not be able to work in the civil service, in the prosecutor's office, or in the police.

The draft law provides that a number of citizens may receive a postponement of mobilization. In particular, we are talking about persons with disabilities, parents of three or more minor children, and those who are raising a minor child on their own.

Employees of law enforcement agencies, deputies of the Verkhovna Rada and their assistants, heads of ministries and their deputies, heads of judicial bodies and judges, representatives of local authorities, and members of the Accounting Chamber can get a reservation.

By wish can be mobilized:

people with disabilities;

released from captivity;

citizens under the age of 25 who have completed basic military training.

The norm on the demobilization of the military after 36 months of service, which was in the first version of the draft law, was excluded from the document at the last moment.

We will remind you that at the beginning of February 2024, the Verkhovna Rada approved the government law on mobilization in the first reading. More than 4,000 amendments were submitted to the second reading of draft law No. 10449 on strengthening the mobilization of people's deputies.

