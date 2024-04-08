Russia attacked an infrastructure object in Zhytomyr Oblast: there is a threat of air pollution, students were transferred to a remote

On the night of Monday, April 8, Russia attacked Ukraine with 24 UAVs of the Shahed type. The attack took place on an infrastructure object in the Zhytomyr region, which led to a direct threat of air pollution. In connection with this, the city of Zviagel temporarily switched to distance learning in secondary schools.

This was reported by the Zviagel City Council on Facebook. In particular, it is noted that Russia attacked an infrastructure facility, and no civilian casualties were recorded.

"At the moment, there is a direct threat of air pollution, so it is recommended to stay in rooms with closed windows. In particular, the TEB and NA commissions made a decision regarding distance learning in general secondary education institutions. Regarding preschool education institutions: for parents who have no one to leave their children with, there will be other groups that will work," the message says.

Later it became known that the measures are "preventive" – there is currently no air pollution in the Zviagel community. Now there is an environmental inspection. There were no victims of the Russian attack on the infrastructural facility. Vitaliy Bunechko, the head of the Zhytomyr OVA, announced this on Radio Svoboda.

The alarm was declared in the region at 1:16 am and lasted until 3:41 am.

At 2:46 a.m., the Zviagel city council published a message about the need to maintain informational silence and not to post on the network the operation of air defense equipment and the consequences of Russian strikes.

We will remind, that on the night of April 8, the Ukrainian Air Force successfully destroyed 17 enemy Shahed-type drones over the territory of Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, and Zhytomyr regions. As a result of falling debris, destruction was recorded in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

