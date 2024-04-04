Russia massively attacked Kharkiv with Shaheds: residential buildings were hit, 4 deaths are known (photo)

On the night of April 4, the city of Kharkiv suffered a series of attacks by Shaheds. As a result, three rescuers and one local resident were killed, and 12 people were injured.

Daily video

The rescue service said that as a result of enemy strikes, residential buildings of civilians were damaged. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Telegram.

According to preliminary information, one resident of the residential building died, and there are victims. Fires broke out at the landing site.

"Rescuers who arrived on call to one of the addresses were repeatedly hit by drones. Two of them died of their injuries on the spot, and another died on the way to the hospital," the post reads.

Another rescuer was injured. Three units of DSNS equipment were damaged.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, said that as a result of the attack by enemy drones, at least 10 people were injured. In addition, high-rise residential buildings and private houses were destroyed.

In the morning, Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, reported that the high-rise building was damaged by a drone that crashed into its facade.

As of 7 a.m., four dead and 12 injured were reported.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!