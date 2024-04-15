Two powerful explosions rang out in the Russian-occupied city of Berdyansk. According to preliminary data, there was a hit on the base of the occupiers, which was located on the territory of PJSC "ZAVOD Yuzgidromash".

Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, wrote on his Telegram channel: "Berdyansk. Bavovna. Accurately. Beautifully... Before the explosion, enemy air defense was working. "Everything was shot down."

Andryushchenko added that according to the testimony of eyewitnesses, a "double downing of Storm Shadow by the occupiers' base on the territory of Yuzgidromash" was recorded. According to him, the Russians surrounded the area after the explosion.

The Telegram channel "Berdyansk Today" writes that "a road has been blocked in Berdyansk near the place where the rockets were hit. In the area of the Pivdengidromash plant, the occupiers have blocked traffic and are allowing private transport and shuttle taxis to detour. Berdyansk residents report that they have blocked a fairly large area Melitopol highway, because they are trying to hide the consequences of the hits."

Meanwhile, Russian propagandists from the TASS agency write: "According to preliminary data, the air defense system shot down two Anglo-French long-range Storm Shadow missiles in the sky over Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia region."

