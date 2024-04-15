The Ukrainian analogue of the Lancet was shown to Zelensky: the unique characteristics of the UAV became known

On Monday, April 15, representatives of the domestic defense sector demonstrated to the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky the latest development of an unmanned aerial vehicle. This advanced drone is equipped with the ability to deliver precision strikes at distances exceeding 100 km.

In addition, it is able to carry a load weighing up to three kilograms. This is reported by Militarny.

The specific model of the new unmanned aerial vehicle remains unknown, but information suggests that it may be similar to the Russian Lancet, capable of hitting targets at a considerable distance.

According to reports, this UAV is equipped with an electric motor and is launched using a catapult. Its unique X-shaped fuselage design promotes high maneuverability and allows it to attack both stationary and mobile targets using a variety of flight trajectories.

