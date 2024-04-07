Scientists have studied how a solar eclipse affects the psyche of people

Do you wonder what people feel during a solar eclipse? Scientists claim that this is a truly unique experience that can deeply affect our psyche!

On April 8, millions of people in North America will have the chance to see this amazing phenomenon. And what do people feel at such moments? According to psychologists, such positive emotions can last for about 24 hours, the BBC writes.

Here's what researchers say:

A sense of awe: An eclipse can make people feel small and insignificant in front of the majesty of the universe.

Humility: This phenomenon can remind people that we are part of something bigger than ourselves.

Unity: People can feel more friendly and connected to other people as they experience this unique moment together.

We remind you that on April 8, 2024, you will be able to see this amazing phenomenon!

Here are some interesting facts about the solar eclipse:

In each separate place on Earth, it happens on average only once every 375 years.

On April 8, the eclipse will begin at 18:42 Kyiv time and end at 23:52.

The peak eclipse will begin at 8:18 p.m.

The total solar eclipse will be visible for 4 minutes.

Don't miss this unique chance to see one of nature's most amazing phenomena!

