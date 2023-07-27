COVID-19 may return to Ukraine: Ministry of Health warns

The Health Ministry warns that Ukraine may face a new surge in COVID-19 cases in autumn. This will happen if vaccination rates continue to decline.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health on Facebook. It was noted that since the beginning of summer, the level of vaccination coverage against coronavirus has begun to decline.

If the vaccination rate continues to decline, the medical system may face a surge in COVID-19 cases in autumn, the statement said.

In particular, as of 15 July, more than 870,000 Ukrainians had not received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. At the same time, the overall vaccination coverage rate in Ukraine remains below 70% among the general population and 30% among those over 60.

Video of the day

Currently, more than 7 million doses of the vaccine are available in Ukraine. They are free of charge. In particular, you can get vaccinated at your family doctor or at a vaccination point.

The Ministry of Health stressed that 4 vaccinations are the general recommended course of vaccination against COVID-19. The first booster should be done five months after the initial vaccination course, and the second booster is recommended for all adult Ukrainians with an interval of at least four months after the first.

Also, vaccination against COVID-19 is allowed in Ukraine from the age of 5. For vaccinations of children aged 5-11, a special Comirnaty vaccine is used, one dose of which contains three times less active ingredient than the vaccine for people over 12 years old, the Ministry of Health added.

As a reminder, the Ministry of Healthcare of Ukraine has previously told what to do if you missed the deadline for the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine. A full course of vaccination against COVID-19 can be obtained with one dose of Janssen vaccine or two doses of any other vaccine approved in Ukraine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!