Putin will lose power: astrologer predicts the end of the war in Ukraine and the death of the Kremlin head

Russian occupiers will escape from Ukraine after the death of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This may happen in late spring or early summer 2023.

This was stated by astrologer Vlad Ross in an interview with TSN.ua. "As soon as Putin loses power, all Russian troops will quickly leave our territory. They will flee on their own, even from Crimea. And the death of Vladimir Putin is late spring - early summer. This is the maximum I can predict for his life," he said.

According to the astrologer, June will be a "black month" for Putin, which is associated with poisoning and poisons. Ross added that Putin's ending will be like Hitler's: first, he will take poison, and then either shoot himself or have someone help him.

Video of the day

As UAportal previously reported, clairvoyant and psychic Valeriy Shatilovich said that Ukraine would gain many victories in 2023, but there would be no complete de-occupation. Crimea can be returned to our country through diplomatic means, but the issue will take years to resolve.

In turn, astrologer Dmitriy Uranus said that there will be a threat of invasion from Belarus in April 2023, but the enemy troops will only make a distraction. The heaviest fighting in the east and south of Ukraine will take place in May and June, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces will kill almost all Russian mobilised soldiers.

Uranus also added that Russia must be defeated in the war against Ukraine, only if the occupiers are completely defeated can further Kremlin aggression be avoided. If the Ukrainian Armed Forces bring the war to an end, negotiations on Russia's surrender will take place in 2023.

He stressed that after retreating from Kherson, Russian troops would not dare to attack the city again, as they no longer have anything to conduct offensive operations in this direction. In addition, the blowing up of bridges literally cut off their way back.