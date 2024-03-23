Sometimes towels that were soft and delicate turn into coarse ones after repeated washing. In addition, they may even emit an unpleasant odor.

Don't worry. There's a simple home remedy that can restore towels to their softness and freshness. UAPortal's team shares the secrets of how to make towels smell good again.

To effectively remove unpleasant odors from towels, you should pay attention to a few key points. First of all, you need to find out the causes of this odor. They are often associated with the activity of microorganisms, such as bacteria and fungi, as well as high humidity. Conventional laundry is sometimes not able to cope with this task, so it is important to use specialized methods. Understanding where the problem comes from will help you choose the most effective way to combat odors.

Preventing the appearance of unpleasant odors requires washing them in warm water with detergent and bleach. This approach effectively eliminates germs and fungus that can cause unwanted odors. Laundry detergents with low temperatures or insufficient chemical activity will not provide adequate cleaning.

Vinegar is also an excellent odor neutralizer and germ killer. Pouring half a cup of vinegar into the rinse aid compartment or directly into the drum of the washing machine can help remove even stubborn stains and improve the condition of the fabric.

To avoid excess moisture, do not leave towels wet after use. Instead, it is better to lay them out to dry quickly to prevent odor formation. If the unpleasant aroma still remains after washing, you can use a steam cleaner with the addition of aromatic oils or antiseptics for additional refreshment.

