A five-day magnetic storm will cover the Earth: when to expect danger

On December 14, geomagnetic storms with a magnitude of 4 are observed on Earth. However, tomorrow, a five-day red-level magnetic storm will begin on Earth.

According to Meteoagent, on December 15 and 16, the geomagnetic storms will reach K-index 5, and on December 17, the impacts will increase to six points.

On December 18, the storm will subside to 4 points, and on December 19 and 20, the strength of geomagnetic storms will increase again to the red level.

How weather-dependent people can protect themselves from the effects of magnetic storms

Weather-dependent people are people who experience the negative impact of weather conditions on their health. Magnetic storms are phenomena that occur as a result of changes in the Earth's magnetic field. They can cause symptoms such as

Headaches

Problems with sleep

Heart rhythm disorders

Increased fatigue

Anxiety

Depression

To protect yourself from the effects of magnetic storms, weather-dependent people should follow these recommendations:

Reduce physical activity. Magnetic storms can cause fatigue, so try to avoid strenuous physical activity during this time. Drink enough water. Take care of your diet. Eat foods rich in magnesium and calcium, which help reduce sensitivity to magnetic storms. Take sedatives. If you experience symptoms such as anxiety or depression, you can take sedatives recommended by your doctor.

Important. If you are experiencing symptoms that may be caused by a magnetic storm, it is important to see a doctor. Your doctor can help you determine if you have magnetic sensitivity and recommend ways to reduce the impact of magnetic storms on your health.

