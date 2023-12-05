It is impossible to smell in the airless space of space, but astronauts returning from spacewalks describe a special aroma. These smells, usually compared to burnt steak and spent gunpowder, raise curiosity and the question: where does this unusual aroma of space come from?

Space is practically a vacuum, so astronauts must use spaceships, spacesuits, and other devices to protect themselves from the dangers of space. However, it is during the return to the ship or space station that astronauts inhale a unique aroma that has been compared to "hot metal, burnt meat, burnt cakes, spent gunpowder, and metal welding," Live Sciense writes.

One possible explanation for this flavor is related to the oxygen that surrounds the International Space Station. Although space is almost empty, the oxygen in its region can be split under the influence of the Sun's ultraviolet radiation. As it forms, atomic oxygen can stick to various surfaces, causing chemical reactions and creating a special odor.

Another interesting theory points to the possible impact of stellar explosions that generate polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon molecules. These molecules, found in various materials, can cause an unexpected scent.

It's also worth considering that the Sun's radiation can interact with the materials of spacesuits and other objects that astronauts take on board, causing the smell of burning materials.

Although no official research on this topic has been conducted yet, NASA has already ordered the creation of a perfume that imitates the scent of space to prepare astronauts for the real conditions of space travel. Designed by Steve Pearce, this perfume, known as Eau de Space, has become popular among the general public since its launch in 2020.

