The consequences will be catastrophic: why humanity will not be able to curb global warming on the planet

For decades, scientists have been making every effort to limit global warming to 1.5°C. To get closer to achieving this goal, governments of a number of countries signed the Paris Agreement, in which they pledged to take certain steps to benefit the environment. Abandoning coal is one of the key conditions for achieving the goal. At the moment, CO2 emissions amount to 15 billion tons. Carbon dioxide stays in the atmosphere for hundreds of years, traps solar heat, and changes the climate conditions of the planet.

Science Alert writes about this.

Recently, scientists from Lund University in Sweden conducted a study on curbing global warming and reviewed the plans of 72 countries that have committed to abandoning coal. The study showed that time is not on the side of humanity. According to environmental scientist Oleh Cherpa, the desire of more and more countries to abandon coal is positive, but unfortunately, it is not enough. If we want to get closer to the goal, we need to abandon coal faster.

Video of the day

Read also: A site associated with an ancient cult found in Bolivia.

Scientists reassure that global warming of 2 degrees is still avoidable. However, this will be possible only if China and India start abandoning coal in 5 years, provided that the rate of abandonment is at the level of Britain or Germany.

Unfortunately, warming by 2.5-3°C is the most realistic scenario for humanity, as most of the countries that signed the Paris Agreement simply do not fulfill their obligations. The 2021 report shows that only Gambia has the best coal phase-out rates. We all need to understand that global warming will lead to catastrophic consequences - storms, floods, flooding, and other disasters.

As a reminder, an ancient cemetery and sanctuary were found in Belgium.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!