Astronomers discover extremely rare supermassive red black hole

Imagine a black hole so red that it is almost impossible to see. This discovery is a significant step in our understanding of the early Universe and how black holes and galaxies form.

Daily video

Astronomers using the James Webb telescope have found just such a thing, EurekAlert writes. This black hole is incredibly massive and has existed since the early Universe, when it was only 700 million years old.

Read also: For the first time, astronomers saw a galaxy without a single star

What is interesting about this black hole?

It is extremely red: Its color is due to a thick layer of dust that blocks most of the light.

Incredibly massive: Its mass is 100 million times that of the Sun!

Its mass is 100 million times that of the Sun! One of the oldest: The black hole formed when the Universe was only 700 million years old.

The black hole formed when the Universe was only 700 million years old. Opens up new questions: Its existence challenges theories about how black holes and galaxies form.

How was it found?

Using the James Webb Telescope, astronomers studied a cluster of galaxies that is 4 billion light-years away from Earth.

Gravitational lensing helped them to examine galaxies outside the cluster in detail.

They found three very compact but red objects that turned out to be images of the same source, a black hole.

What's next?

Scientists plan to use other instruments of the Webb Telescope to study the black hole and its surroundings.

They will look for similar objects in the distant Universe.

Read also about a comet that is three times larger than Mount Everest - it exploded in space and is approaching the Earth.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!