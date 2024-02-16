A cozy British beach where you can see dolphins

Going to the beach these days is usually accompanied by fish and chips, an ice cream or two, and lots of dog walkers. Finding a pristine beach with no other visitors for miles around seems like something out of the realm of fantasy.

However, this small stretch of beach in the village of Skinningrove, North Yorkshire, is so deserted that its fans don't want others to spoil it. Located on the famous Cleveland Way - a 109-mile walking route through the breathtaking North Yorkshire countryside - the beach, also known as Cattersty Sands, boasts free parking and dolphin watching opportunities, the Express website reports.

In fact, it's so secretive that, unlike other beaches, few people talk about what's on offer here - but those who have visited travel review sites like Tripadvisor and Google speak rave reviews of this sandy spot.

Ericknows.co.uk, a website dedicated to affordable entertainment in the North East of England, explains more. It states: "Surrounded by a rugged line of grassy cliffs, Catterstee Sands Wild Beach (also known as Skinningrove Beach) is a well-hidden gem along the North Yorkshire coast. A good book and a flask will not go amiss on this tranquil beach!

"This gently sloping beach is hardly ever empty all year round. This makes it the perfect place to relax and get away from it all. With so many sandy shores and so few visitors, you are free to enjoy uninterrupted. The white sand is very clean, it's great for picnics, and you have a great view of the sea and the 17th century rocky pier."

For some, the lack of shops and amenities may be a turn-off, but for others, it's the main advantage of this stretch of sand. One TripAdvisor reviewer said: "No cafes, no sun loungers for rent, no seaside novelty stall........ just absolute natural bliss!