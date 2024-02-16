Top 5 most charming villages in the world that you must visit

Often, to truly explore a country, it's not just worth visiting its popular tourist cities, you need to visit its villages. Only then will the picture be real and complete.

Villages usually offer a sense of tranquility that is worth experiencing. These hidden gems, steeped in history and full of local charm, offer a refreshing escape for travelers looking for an authentic experience, writes News Bytes.

Githorn, Netherlands

With lots of trees and a huge national park, the village of Githoorn in the Netherlands is one of the greenest areas in the country. It is a car-free community with many beautiful canals instead of roads.

Approximately 150 bridges cross the plains that make up Githoorn.

This village is also known as the "Venice of the Netherlands" because of its resemblance to Venice.

Bibury, England

This 17th century village is surrounded by breathtaking views in a serene, unspoiled location. Today, weavers' cottages occupy the site of what was once the monastery's woolen shop.

The picturesque Koln River flows through the village, surrounded by stone houses with steep roofs, creating a stunning picture.

It is one of the most photographed villages in the United Kingdom.

Oia, Greece

Perched atop the cliffs of Santorini, the charming village of Oia is a dazzling white village with blue-domed churches that overlook the Aegean Sea.

Famous for its breathtaking sunsets, narrow winding streets and vibrant bougainvilleas, Oia is a Mediterranean dream.

The main features of this place are the windmill, the captain's residence, and the elegant white buildings.

Halstatt, Austria

Nestled between the beautiful Lake Halstein and the towering Dachstein Mountains, Halstein is a fascinating alpine village worth visiting.

This incredibly picturesque lakeside village is one of the most photographed places in Austria. It also boasts one of the oldest salt mines in the world.

The village of Halstatt has a museum with antiquities dating back 7000 years.

Popeye village, Malta

If you like the Popeye cartoons, you should visit this charming village perched on top of a cliff overlooking Anqor Bay.

Popeye's village has come a long way from being the setting for the 1980s musical Popeye to becoming one of the most popular tourist destinations in Malta.

Here you can visit museums, enjoy boat cruises, puppet shows, and explore the village.