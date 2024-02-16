Traveling in harmony with nature: an ecological adventure to discover the purest corners of the world

More and more tourists around the world prefer eco-travel. Recently, it has become a real new buzzword in the tourism industry.

Daily video

A prominent place in the list of environmentally friendly countries is occupied by Norway, which is famous for its beautiful glacial lakes, snow-capped mountains, and incredible beaches. Many activities in Norway revolve around ecotourism, so travelers can immerse themselves in eco-friendly adventures such as hiking, caving, river rafting, and dog sledding, according to News Bytes.

Iceland is another country that is defined by environmental friendliness. It is known for its fjords, volcanoes, natural hot springs, whale watching, and the northern lights. The country has long been considered one of the most environmentally conscious in the world, as it makes extensive use of natural geothermal resources to generate heat and energy. In addition, the country also promotes sustainable fishing methods.

Bhutan is considered to be an exotic eco-friendly country, famous for its impressive Himalayan mountains and beautiful rivers. Bhutan also charges tourists a fee for sustainable development, and the funds are used to offset the carbon impact of tourism, promote public education, and organic farming. It is noteworthy that Bhutan became the first carbon-negative country in 2017. Bhutan reportedly absorbs more carbon dioxide than it emits.

The Netherlands is also among the top environmental countries, having introduced a national environmental policy plan more than two decades ago and implemented it by more than 70%. The goals achieved include reducing carbon emissions and air pollution, cleaning up rivers and waterways, and improving waste management. Additionally, the Netherlands is one of the most cycling-friendly countries in the world.

Many tourists are attracted to Costa Rica, which, despite its small area, has the highest biodiversity per square kilometer of land in the world. This country in Central America has an invaluable naturalistic heritage. Costa Rica is a paradise for environmentally minded travelers, offering various types of ecotourism. A quarter of the country's territory is also reserved for protected areas, national parks, and reserves.